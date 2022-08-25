City of Kyle gears up to host 'Pie in the Sky Day' celebration

The festival will obviously feature lots of pie, but there will also be live music, hot air balloon rides and more.

KYLE, Texas — Pie in the Sky Day is returning to Kyle over Labor Day weekend.

It will be the first time this event is held in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pie activities will include a pie toss, a pie walk, a pie baking contest, a pie eating contest, pie vendors and more. The festival in the Pie Capital of Texas will be at Gregg-Clarke Park this year instead of Lake Kyle because of construction.

Additional entertainment will include a vendor market, live music, hot air balloon rides and more. The festival is on Saturday, Sept. 3. from 12-8 p.m.

The music lineup includes:

12:30 p.m. - Broken Arrow

1:30 p.m. - Jukebox Preachers ft. Art Tigerina

3 p.m. - LC Rocks

4:30 p.m. - Kyle Park

6 p.m. - JR Gomez y Los Conjunto Bandits

The pie baking contest will take place at 2:30 p.m. This year's contest will be judged in two categories: sweet and savory. Both categories will be open to the first 15 participants for each.

Pies must be submitted by 2:15 p.m. the day of the event. Judging will be based on three criteria: creativity, taste and presentation. Prizes will be donated by the Texas Pie Company for the top two in each category.

For more information on the pie baking contest, visit the Kyle Parks and Recreation website.

