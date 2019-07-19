AUSTIN, Texas — Frida Friday ATX is Austin's first and only monthly women of color centered market.

It was started two years ago by TK Tunchez, who said "My desire to make the Mercado, the popup, happen really came from a desire to put my work out into the world and find folks who could accept it and understand it and understood that it was also like a nod and appreciation for my own culture as a Latina mujer in the world."

The market started with 14 vendors, and now they average 35 vendors from across Texas.

The July event is a special one, as they celebrate Frida Kahlo's birthday. The event will have music, contests, prizes, food, drinks, activities for kids, vendors and educational activities.

The event will also be raising money for Raices and Casa Marianella.

"In the spirit of supporting our indigenous communities, we’re supporting organizations that help asylum seekers find legal funds and get established when they come here to the U.S.," said Tunchez.

The free event is happening July 19, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Symphony Square.

