Catch a movie at the ballpark! Round Rock Express to host 'Trolls' screening at Dell Diamond

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Grab the peanuts and cracker jacks, folks!

Or ... maybe a bowl of popcorn will do for this night. The Round Rock Express announced it would host a family movie night, where the park will feature a screening "Trolls" on Friday, June 26.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. on June 26 and the movie is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Prices range from $15 for adults to $10 for kids 12 and under, according to the Round Rock Express. Children under 2 years old are free with a paid adult.

“We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Goodstock by Nolan Ryan to add a family movie night to our diverse lineup of special events coming to Dell Diamond,” Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. “We have received so much encouraging feedback from our fans during this difficult time and one thing we’ve heard again and again is the community’s desire for us to host a family movie night. We can’t wait to put this plan into action later this month and kick off with a screening of Trolls.”

Express staff interacting guests will be required to maintain six feet of social distancing, according to the Round Rock Express. Team officials said staff will also have their temperature taken upon arrival at Dell Diamond each day. Stadium capacity will be capped at 25% to allow for visitors to safely social distance themselves. The outfield at Dell Diamond will be made available for fans to enjoy the movie up close, and the Express strongly encourages attendees maintain six feet of social distancing between parties.

