Rodeo Austin announces 2023 concert lineup

AUSTIN, Texas — Get your cowboy hats and boots ready, Austin! Rodeo Austin has announced its 2023 main stage concert lineup.
This year, Austin's rodeo will run from Friday, March 10, through Saturday, March 25. Last year's rodeo was reportedly the most attended event of the year in Austin.
Check out the full main stage lineup below:
- Aaron Watson – March 11
- Ramón Ayala – March 12
- Flo Rida – March 13
- Randy Rogers Band – March 14
- Carly Pearce – March 15
- Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line – March 16
- Russell Dickerson – March 17
- Shane Smith & the Saints – March 18
- La Zenda Norteña – March 19
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – March 20
- Ryan Bingham & the Texas Gentlemen – March 21
- TBA – March 22
- Flatland Cavalry – March 23
- Lainey Wilson – March 24
- Tracy Lawrence – March 25
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. CST.
The rodeo also offers a "100X Dance Hall" with even more live music, as well as live performances on its outdoor stage.
Since 1938, Rodeo Austin says it has expanded from a stock show featuring 16 animals to one of the city's top events. The nonprofit's mission is "to nurture the next generation while providing gritty fun and entertainment."