Rodeo Austin announces 2023 concert lineup

AUSTIN, Texas — Get your cowboy hats and boots ready, Austin! Rodeo Austin has announced its 2023 main stage concert lineup.

This year, Austin's rodeo will run from Friday, March 10, through Saturday, March 25. Last year's rodeo was reportedly the most attended event of the year in Austin.

Check out the full main stage lineup below:

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. CST.

The rodeo also offers a "100X Dance Hall" with even more live music, as well as live performances on its outdoor stage.

Since 1938, Rodeo Austin says it has expanded from a stock show featuring 16 animals to one of the city's top events. The nonprofit's mission is "to nurture the next generation while providing gritty fun and entertainment."