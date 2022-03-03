Rodeo Austin is back, and so is the annual Cowboy Breakfast

The free, famous, Texas-sized breakfast event is happening at the Long Center for the Performing Arts from 6 a.m. until 8 a.m. Friday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Grab your cowboy hat – Rodeo Austin is back!

And with the annual event's return, the organization's annual Cowboy Breakfast is also making a big comeback.

The free, famous, Texas-sized breakfast event is happening at the Long Center for the Performing Arts from 6 a.m. until 8 a.m. Friday morning.

If you go, you'll get to enjoy a menu of biscuits and gravy, mini chicken biscuits, pancakes, pulled-pork breakfast tacos, sausage-on-a-stick, pies, ice cream, hot chocolate, coffee, milk and juice.

You'll also get to see some friendly and familiar KVUE faces: Yvonne Nava, Bryce Newberry and Conner Board! If you're there in person, be sure to say howdy! And if not, tune in to KVUE Daybreak from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to see all the sights and sounds.

The free breakfast event comes before Rodeo Austin officially kicks off on Saturday, March 12, and ends on March 26.

There will be a concert every night of the rodeo starting on March 12. This year, people can see different performers including Robert Earl Keen, Kevin Fowler and Josh Abbott Band. You can also see other genres. Boyz II Men and Walk the Moon are also performing.

You can also expect lots of good food and, of course, rodeo competitions.

While you can expect the usual at the rodeo, there's a lot more to Rodeo Austin than just food and rodeo.

Rodeo Austin also does a lot of good for the community. Along with scholarships and competitions, Rodeo Austin also has a leadership program. Rodeo Austin also does school tours and a 1,000-meter fun run on the rodeo dirt for kids under 12 years old called Rodeo Rumble.

You can get tickets for Rodeo Austin online.