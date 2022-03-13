Riders with special needs compete in Rodeo Austin show

Gold Stirrup Horse Show is back as part of Rodeo Austin. This event is for people of all abilities to show off their horse-riding skills.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Gold Stirrup Horse Show, Rodeo Austin's brightest star, returned on Sunday for the first time in two years. The horse show allows riders with special needs to compete for recognition, prizes and high point titles.

The horse show took in dozens of riders and volunteers on March 13. The competition started Sunday morning and presentations and awards followed. One of the most favored prizes by the riders is the first-place belt buckle!

Matthew Wright has been riding forces for long as he can remember. This year he competed in the Gold Stirrup Horse Show. As a rider with brain damage, a seizure disorder and asthma, he hopes to help people realize that no matter your condition you can continue to do what you love.

Wright won three awards this year, including one first-place award. He encourages spectators to go out and watch the next horse show.

Karah Powell, development director at ROCK Ride on Center for Kids, works closely with Wright and many other children. She said working with horses can be therapeutic.

"That's a 1,500 to 1,800-pound animal," said Powell. "For a young person that has special needs, to know they are in control of this horse, that is awesome."