Working for the Weekend: Food and Wine Festival, Austin Speed Tour and more

KVUE's Brittany Flowers is here to help you plan your weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you’re looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in:

You can enjoy signature bites from top-rated restaurants and renowned chefs from Central Texas and across the country all weekend long. There will be an array of wine, beer and spirits as well. The festival takes place at Auditorium Shores and Republic Square Park, where there will be demos and tasting sessions. The Weekender and All-In tickets are sold out, but they still have dinner series tickets available.

Get up close with legendary race cars and celebrated drivers. The Austin Speed Tour is happening at Circuit of the Americas featuring a car show, races and vendors. There's Corvettes, Porches, F1 and Indy cars and more. The event is happening all weekend long, and offers daily or full-weekend tickets. Kids 12 years old and younger get in for free.

Explore a collection of custom forts designed and built at the Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center. It's an opportunity for people of all ages to get out into nature and climb around, explore and have some fun. Entry to the event is included with regular admission.

The world's biggest bounce house is traveling across America and stops in Austin this weekend. Enjoy an action-packed day featuring some unique, custom-built inflatable attractions. It's taking place at Carson Creek Ranch and they have different ticket prices depending on ages.

Other things going on:

Austin Tequila Festival

Hasan Minhaj at the Long Center

Austin Studio Tour

Dia de los Muertos at the MexicArte Museum