Keep Austin Local

Keep Austin Local: Cajun Skillet

Try authentic New Orleans cuisine at this family-owned spot in Cedar Park.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE wants to help “Keep Austin Local” by highlighting the local businesses, events and people that make Austin special.

On Wednesday, KVUE stopped by Cajun Skillet in Cedar Park. The restaurant is owned by husband and wife Steven and Shantrese Gillam. The couple is from New Orleans and got into the restaurant business in 2016. They started as a catering company, then introduced their food trailer in 2018. Now they have a restaurant in Cedar Park.

Cajun Skillet is known for its authentic New Orleans cuisine. On the menu you can find shrimp and catfish po'boys, gumbo, etouffee, beignets and so much more.

They offer catering for events and will bring their food trailer out on occasion. On Nov. 7, they’ll have the truck parked at Rentsch Brewery in Georgetown. They also have Thanksgiving fried turkey dinners available. 

You can find Cajun Skillet at 251 N. Bell Blvd #101 or online here.

