Austin Parks Foundation offering free one-day wristband to people who volunteer at ACL Fest

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Parks Foundation (APF) is looking for volunteers to help with sustainability efforts during the 2021 Austin City Limits Festival. All volunteers get a free one-day pass to enjoy ACL before or after their shift.

APF is in charge of the Rock & Recycle and Divert It! Program. It is also working ACL’s Hydration Stations at the 2021 festival.

Through the Rock & Recycle program, attendees pick up recyclables at the venue in exchange for an ACL line-up T-shirt. Volunteers with the Divert It! Program will encourage and help attendees compost and recycle, and the Hydration Stations encourage reusable water bottles to reduce waste.

APF is accepting applications for volunteers for both weekends of the festival. According to a press release, there are “hundreds” of spots that still need to be filled.

All volunteers need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken up to 72 hours before the event as a part of ACL’s COVID safety policy. APF also said volunteers need to wear a mask in areas where it is “difficult to social distance” including shuttle buses, entrance lines and areas closest to the stage and indoors.

“We are proud to be back this year at Austin’s crown jewel, Zilker Park, for our favorite music festival, and taking the lead on sustainability and greening efforts that are a crucial part of keeping our green spaces beautiful and clean,” Colin Wallis, CEO of Austin Parks Foundation, said in a press release. “Through Rock & Recycle, Divert It!, and the Hydration Stations, we are able to educate and involve the Austin community in practices that are being implemented all throughout the city. We are so grateful for the hundreds of volunteers that aid in the upkeep of the festival through these programs, as well as the thousands of festival attendees that - by purchasing their tickets - are helping us maintain and improve Austin’s nearly 300 parks and green spaces.”

This is the fourth year of Rock & Recycle and Divert It! at ACL. In 2019, over 300 volunteers participated in the Rock & Recycle program, according to a press release.

Volunteer or not, a percentage of all ACL ticket sales go toward keeping up Austin’s green spaces. Over $40 million has gone to APF since 2010, according to a press release.

Anyone can apply to volunteer on APF’s website.