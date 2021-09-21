ACL Fest 2021 will require masks in certain areas of Zilker Park

Masks will be required in areas of the park "where it is difficult to maintain social distancing."

ACL said, in accordance with a City of Austin order, masks will be required in areas of Zilker Park "where it is difficult to maintain social distancing." The festival said those areas include festival shuttle buses, entrance lines, areas closest to stages and indoor areas such as the on-site merchandising store.

Free masks will be available at each entry gate, the festival said.

These mask requirements are in addition to the festival's previously announced requirement that attendees show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to enter the festival.

This year, attendees will be required to show a printed copy of a negative test result, which must be obtained within 72 hours of attending the festival. Attendees who are fully vaccinated may show proof of their vaccination status instead of a negative test. Attendees showing proof of vaccination do not need to be tested to enter the festival.

Attendees must bring their negative COVID-19 tests, vaccine card or vaccine record with them each day that they attend the festival, just like their festival wristband.

Austin Public Health reviewed and approved ACL's COVID-19 Health & Safety Plan in accordance with the City and Travis County’s current COVID-19 mitigation requirements. However, the City said even though the plan was approved, final approval of the event is still "contingent on the ability to support the health care and safety system."

In 2019 – the last year ACL was held in person – about 75,000 people attended each day of the two-weekend event, bringing attendance to at least 400,000, according to the Texas Tribune.

Weekend 1 of the 2021 ACL Fest will be held at Zilker Park from Friday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 3. Weekend 2 will be Friday, Oct. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 10.