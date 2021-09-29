ACL Fest 2021 gets final permit approval

The festival was officially issued its permit on Sept. 28.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's official! Austin City Limits Music Festival 2021 will be taking place at Zilker Park this year.

City of Austin officials confirmed on Wednesday that, on Tuesday, the special events permit for the festival was issued, meaning, ACL Fest has the green light for Weekend One this weekend – that is, if it doesn't get rained out.

Following heavy rain late Tuesday night, the park is looking a little washed out, and more rainfall is in the forecast.

We're expecting to see less widespread rain on Wednesday but a second system will be approaching on Thursday, bringing the threat for additional rounds of heavy rain and strong storms through the weekend.

If the rain were to cause delays for the festival, it wouldn't be the first time. In 2013, the last day of ACL was canceled and refunds were issued to 75,000 concertgoers. However, several bands were able to find alternate venues to perform at that year.

A little over a week ago, officials announced the festival's safety plan was approved.

Masks will be required in areas of Zilker Park "where it is difficult to maintain social distancing." The festival said those areas include festival shuttle buses, entrance lines, areas closest to stages and indoor areas such as the on-site merchandising store. Free masks will be available at entry gates for those who do not have one.

The festival is also requiring guests bring proof of full vaccination status for entry. Attendees who are not fully vaccinated must show a printed copy of a negative test result, which must be obtained within 72 hours of attending the festival. Guests must bring their negative COVID-19 tests, vaccine card or vaccine record with them each day they attend the festival.

City officials have also noted that the timing of this year's permit approval was normal, as ACL's permit has been approved in late September in the past.

For more information on ACL Fest's COVID-19 protocols, click here.