History-making queens: ACL Fest to feature live drag artists for the first time in 2021

"RuPaul's Drag Race" alumna Trixie Mattel will take the stage on Sunday, Weekend 2, and Austin's Louisianna Purchase will curate a showcase each Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — After a year off due to COVID-19, the Austin City Limits Music Festival is sure to be a historic one in 2021.

And while the wet weather might be a drag during Weekend 1, a handful of performers will be sure to brighten it up for some historic performances. For the first time in festival history, ACL Fest has invited live drag artists to grace its stages.

Among them is Trixie Mattel, one of the most successful queens to have been cast on "RuPaul's Drag Race." Since her time on Season 7, and since winning "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 3, Mattel has released three albums, launched a cosmetics company, traveled the world on multiple tours and has amassed millions of views on YouTube.

Mattel takes the Tito's Handmade Vodka Stage on Sunday, Weekend 2, at 6:30 p.m, but she's not the only queen of legendary status zooming out to Zilker Park this year.

Louisianna Purchase of Dragula Season 3, who became the festival's first-ever drag performer during its virtual show in 2020, will also curate a showcase each Friday.

"[ACL] presented the idea of having an all-drag moment this year to me, and I jumped at the chance," Purchase told KVUE.

After being given that chance, she said choosing among Austin's plethora of drag talent was tough. However, she said made sure to select performers who represent different aspects of the local drag community, from their varying local drag scenes to their gender expression as artists.

"The first things I think of are community and drive," Purchase said. "We all want to do so many cool events and shows in this city, events that bring the community together and encourage each other."

Purchase's "Best of Austin Drag" showcase will take place at the Bonus Tracks stage from 4 to 5 p.m. each Friday of the fest. Here's a look at the lineup:

Friday, Oct. 1

DJ Ruby Knight

Louisianna Purchase

Bulimianne Rhapsody

Max Morrison

Chanel Andrews

Estee Slaughter

Amber Nicole Davenport

Friday, Oct. 8

DJ Ruby Knight

Louisianna Purchase

Noodles

Leia Sakura

Hermajestie

Gothess Jasmine

Diamond Dior Davenport

Jack Rabid

Brigitte Bandit

"To have drag shown as a viable and elevated art form means everything," added Purchase. "It’s not every day you make drag history in your city, so I’m grateful to ACL and C3 Presents for the opportunity."