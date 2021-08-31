Broadway in Austin announces sale for 'Hamilton' tickets

If the tickets are out of your price range, don't throw away your shot: There will be a lottery for 40 $10 tickets for all performances.

AUSTIN, Texas — Single tickets to see the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" in Austin go on sale to the public on Sept. 9. After a delay caused by the pandemic, the musical will finally be in Austin from Dec. 7 to 19.

Broadway in Austin and Texas Performing Arts announced the sale date Tuesday in a press release and on social media. "Hamilton" will be the first Broadway musical performance at Bass Concert Hall in 21 months.

“Welcoming HAMILTON back is a spectacular way to celebrate the return of Broadway in Austin,” said Bob Bursey, the executive and artistic director of Texas Performing Arts. "We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back and kick off a great Broadway in Austin season with this history-making production.”

When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $179. A few premium seats will also be available from $249 for every performance. There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account.

If those prices are too much, musical fans can still try and get cheaper tickets through a lottery. Forty $10 tickets for every performance will be up for grabs in a lottery, with details announced closer to the show.

Tickets will be on sale at BroadwayinAustin.com or texasperformingarts.org. Those are the only official and authorized primary sellers for the show.

Texas Performing Arts said a few third-party sellers have been advertising and selling fraudulent tickets at inflated prices.

Here are some tips from Texas Performing Arts for making sure you purchase valid tickets:

Don’t be fooled by secondary sites that imply affiliation with Texas Performing Arts by using photos of the venue, seating charts or upcoming show information

Make sure the show is actually being offered on the date and at the venue listed on the ticket

Check Texas Performing Arts' seating chart to make sure the seats actually exist

If you hear the show is “sold-out,” check the venue’s website to confirm that is true

Ticket re-sale is legal in Texas, but research if you’re paying too much for tickets

Beware of Facebook event pages selling tickets

Don’t post photos of your purchased tickets online. They can be used to re-sell