Hamilton in Austin: Tips to avoid ticket fraud

Broadway in Austin is offering tips for securing legitimate tickets.

AUSTIN, Texas — After a delay caused by the pandemic, the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" is finally coming to the Bass Concert Hall in Austin from Dec. 7 to 19.

While tickets are not yet on sale, Texas Performing Arts said third-party sellers are already advertising for tickets they don't even have yet with inflated prices.

"Currently, the only way to secure authentic HAMILTON tickets for the Austin engagement is as an add on to a Broadway in Austin season subscription," the group wrote in a press release. "Texas Performing Arts encourages patrons to be diligent and exercise safe ticket-buying practices."

Tickets are expected to go on sale in September. At that time, they will be available at BroadwayinAustin.com or texasperformingarts.org. These will be the only official and authorized primary sellers for the show.

Texas Performing Arts said most tickets to the show will not exceed $200.

Tickets for hundreds or thousands of dollars are most likely being offered by a third-party ticket broker, and "there is no guarantee these tickets are genuine," according to the press release.

Tips from Texas Performing Arts on making sure you purchase valid tickets are below:

Don’t be fooled by secondary sites that imply affiliation with Texas Performing Arts by using photos of the venue, seating charts or upcoming show information

Make sure the show is actually being offered when at the date and venue listed on the ticket

Check Texas Performing Arts seating chart to make sure the seats actually exist

If you hear the show is “sold-out,” check the venue’s website to confirm this is true

Ticket re-sale is legal in Texas, but research if you’re paying too much for tickets

Beware of Facebook event pages selling tickets

Don’t post photos of your purchased tickets online. They can be used to re-sell