Austin closing almost all pools next week

With summer ending, here's a list of upcoming pool closures

AUSTIN, Texas — As the sun sets on summer, the City of Austin is closing several pools on Monday, Sept. 6. This upcoming weekend will be the last time you can swim in these pools for the rest of the year.

Here is a list of pools Austin is closing:

• Civitan

• Dottie Jordan

• Garrison

• Mabel Davis

• Walnut Creek

• Springwoods

• Bartholomew Pool

• Govalle Pool (Closing Sept. 3)

• Shipe Pool (Closing Sept. 3)

• Big Stacy

• West Austin Pool (Closing Sept. 3)

Even though summer is ending, the heat is here to stay in Central Texas. Here's a list of city pools and splash pads you can still cool off at as of Aug. 31:

• Barton Springs

• Deep Eddy Pool

• All splash pads

All splash pads managed by the City of Austin will close on Sept. 27. To see every pool and splash pads' schedule, head to the City of Austin's website.