'American Idol' virtual Zoom auditions coming to Texas

"Idol Across America" virtual auditions in Texas will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12.

AUSTIN, Texas — The "American Idol" tour bus won't roll through Texas this year, but Idol hopefuls can still audition virtually.

"Idol Across America" open virtual auditions via Zoom is Saturday, Aug. 12, for Texas contestants. This is the first-ever live, virtual, nationwide search for the next superstar.

Idol hopefuls will have the chance to audition face-to-face in front of "American Idol" producers, which stays true to its roots by providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next American Idol.

To register for a virtual audtion, visit this site. Once registered, Idol hopefuls will receive an email with a Zoom meeting link.

Here's what else you need to know:

You may only attend one virtual audition per state.

You do not have to be a resident of the state that you register in.

You must be between 15 and 28 years old to audition.

If you can't audition via Zoom, there are also other options. Contestants can post a social media audition video on their preferred social platform or upload an audition video to the American Idol Online Audition portal.