WACO, Texas — Do you want to be the next American Idol? Now is your chance as the American Idol Bus Tour rolls through Texas.

The bus tour is making 22 stops and the only Texas location is in Waco.

Aspiring singers will pack the Waco Convention Center on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If you're hoping to snatch a golden ticket, below are some things you need to know before showing up.

Must be 15-28 years old

Can't audition if you advanced to the Top 10 stage in any previous season

Bring a photograph of yourself

Valid form of ID

One person can accompany you to the audition

Submit a full online audition if you want to share your vocal talents.

If you can't show up in person, there are several other ways to audition for Season 3.

You can create an audition video and post it on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or Twitter. And you can also upload an audition video to the American Idol Online Audition portal.

You can submit your audition video here or download the American Idol mobile app for more on audition methods, schedules and other information.

