How to keep kids warm during freezing temperatures

With freezing temperatures blanketing Central Texas the past few nights, there are ways to keep kids warm as they head back to the classroom.

AUSTIN, Texas — Freezing temperatures have made their way to Central Texas. As more kids head back to the classroom after weather-related cancellations, there are tips for parents on how to keep your child warm.

The American Academy of Pediatrics offers this rule of thumb for winter weather dressing: Put babies and children in one more layer of clothing than an adult would wear in the same conditions. Pockets of air between clothing layers actually help trap heat. Layering also allows kids to remove a jacket or sweater when, say, you’re in transit, instead of having to choose between being overheated or freezing.

Other tips include learning the three basic steps to layering. According to kindercare.com, these three steps can help your child stay warm throughout the day:

Base layers (the layer right next to your child’s skin)

What it does: wicks moisture

Materials to look for: wool or synthetic fabrics, such as polyester

The right fit: snug

Middle layers (goes over the base layer)

What it does: insulates

Materials to look for: wool, down or fleece

The right fit: close to the body without restraining movement

Outer layer

What it does: protects your child from rain, snow and wind

Materials to look for: a waterproof jacket or shell; outerwear that’s also breathable (such as those made from Gore-Tex) is key if your child will be physically active

The right fit: allows easy movement and has plenty of room for layers

Also, nix the cotton. Jeans and cotton pants can absorb rain and snow. According to kidshealth.org, your child’s head, face, ears, hands and feet are most prone to cold exposure and frostbite. Frostbite is the winter version of getting burned – it damages the skin and usually causes numbness.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Dominique Newland on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram