Red River Showdown forecast

Here's a look at what you can expect if you're heading to the UT vs. OU game on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — The weekend is almost here, and that means it's almost time for the rivalry game between the University of Texas and Oklahoma!

Many folks will be making the trip to Dallas to watch the game, and the KVUE Weather Team has your forecast to show you what to expect.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl. Mother Nature is expected to cooperate with pleasant conditions leading up to and during the game.

You can expect temperatures in the upper 60s for any tailgating ahead of the game with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. By the time kickoff rolls around, temperatures should be comfortable in the mid-70s.

Plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the game, so don't forget to pack your sunscreen! Temperatures will be in the lower 80s by the end of the game.

Forecast models continue to trend on the drier side, so we aren't concerned with any rain for the event.

Safe travels and Hook 'em!