Storylines entering the 2022 Red River Showdown

AUSTIN, Texas — The 118th Red River Showdown will kick off Saturday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. in Dallas – a game that you can watch on KVUE.

This rivalry, featuring the Big 12's two most successful programs, has leaned toward Oklahoma recently, with the Sooners winning each of the last four matchups.

This year's showdown features two unranked teams with identical 3-2 records, though they are trending in different directions –Texas beat West Virginia, 38-20, in the Longhorns' most recent contest, while Oklahoma opened Big 12 play 0-2, with recent losses to Kansas State and TCU.

Will Texas overlook Oklahoma?

Texas enters this year's Red River Showdown as the betting favorite, which has not been the case since 2009. Part of the reason Texas is predicted to win is because they will face an Oklahoma defense that gives up 423 yards per game – the most in the Big 12.

"I just know when they play us, they're not going to play like an 0-2 team," said Texas defensive back Anthony Cook.

"We know more than ever. We're going to get the best version of them. We need to make sure they get the best version of us," said Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian.

Will Quinn Ewers be healthy enough to play ?

After three weeks away from game action, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers could be nearing his return from a collarbone injury. Sarkisian said Ewers has thrown the ball in practice for weeks.

"[The quarterback room is] healthier than we've ever been since the start of the season, so that's positive. We'll see how the week goes," said Sarkisian.

Is there at quarterback battle at UT?

If Ewers is healthy enough to play, some might think he needs to earn back his starting spot. In his absence, backup quarterback Hudson Card has led the offense to average 37.7 points per game, and threw for over 300 yards in a game for the first time in his career.

"My philosophy is pretty simple: Play the guy who I think gives us the best chance to be successful," said Sarkisian. "Whether he's the starter, hot-hand, backup, or not , whoever I think is going to give us the best chance to be successful and put us in position to win the ballgame, that's who we'll play."

Texas leads the all-time series record against Oklahoma, 62-50-5. This is the first matchup between an unranked Texas and an unranked Oklahoma since 1998. Texas holds the all-time advantage in unranked matchups against the Sooners, 10-1-1.