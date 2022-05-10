Round Rock couple claims contractor took money for work he didn't do

A warrant has since been issued for the arrest of David House of Pro Surface Inc.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock couple says contractor David House with Pro Surface Inc. took more than $7,000 from them without completing the project he was paid to do.

John Newhouse, an editor at KVUE, and his wife, Claire King, live in Round Rock. They wanted to convert their garage into a living space for King’s mom to live in. But even after paying more than $7,000 to House, they say months passed and no construction took place.

“I feel really sad because this was something I was supposed to do for my mom. Since she lives with us and she’s older, we wanted her to have her own space,” said King.

They sent House notice of termination in May. House promised to give their money back but never did.

The couple then filed a police report with Round Rock police, and subsequently, a warrant for House’s arrest was issued. They also went the civil route in June and won a judgment for all of their money. But House still hasn’t paid up. We reached out to House and he called us back, yelling profanity and threatening to sue.

Round Rock police charged House with felony theft in July but hasn’t arrested him yet.

“We’re out the money, and I’m worried that this is going to continue happening to other people after us,” said King.

With some digging, we found Pro Surface Inc. is not in good standing with the state comptroller due to pending tax forfeiture. We found House also has a lawsuit judgment against him for $9,100 in unpaid rent. Additionally, records show he has several past misdemeanor convictions, including assault.

Round Rock police gave us a statement reading, in part, “Round Rock police recommend people conduct their own research into the credibility of anyone they plan on hiring to do work. If they can, sign a contract with the company and ensure deadlines are clearly outlined.”

As for this young couple, they just want their money back so they can hire a new contractor.

“I’m a nervous wreck. I’ve been wondering if this is ever going to be resolved,” said King.

