x
Dell Match Play: Storms could impact tee and play times

How ever-changing weather conditions in Central Texas could affect the tournament this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — There's always tons going on in Austin during March. After the end of SXSW last weekend, this weekend Dell Match Play is one of the big events in town. Playing and watching golf all happens outside, or maybe under a tent if you're lucky, so here's what you can expect weather-wise if you are headed to the Austin Country Club. 

On Friday morning, it's possible morning showers and storms could affect tee and play times due to a line of moisture pushing into the area.

Thankfully by noon and the early afternoon, much of that moisture will make its way east of the region.

But the rest of the weekend will be absolutely gorgeous for the tournament. Saturday will be your best bet for dry weather. It should be mostly sunny throughout the day. Warm too, highs are expected in the lower to mid-80s by the afternoon. 

The sun angle is also getting increasingly strong this time of year, so be sure to load on the sunscreen before heading to the club. The UV index is predicted to be about an 8 on Saturday which is considered High. 

Sunday will be a great day for golf too. Tee-off temperatures should be mild, while some extra cloud cover builds in for the afternoon. Warm temperatures stay widespread with highs in the lower 80s again. 

