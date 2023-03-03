Austin spring festival and event guide: Big events happening in March, April and May 2023

You could say Austin's events calendar really blossoms in the spring. Here's a guide to the big events happening in March, April and May.

AUSTIN, Texas — The sleepier winter season is coming to a close, and Austinites know what that means: spring festival season is upon us.

You could say Austin's events calendar really blossoms in the spring. From the madness of March events like South by Southwest (SXSW), Rodeo Austin and Texas Relays all the way through to the Pecan Street Arts Festival in May, there's something going on pretty much all the time when it's spring in the Capital City.

Here's a guide to the big events happening in Austin in March, April and May.

March

What: Each March, people from all over the world congregate in Downtown Austin for the SXSW Conference and Festivals. The 10-day event is composed of four main components: Interactive, Film & TV, Comedy and Music. Many of the events require a badge or wristband, but some – including a concert series at Vic Mathias/Auditorium Shores – are free and open to all.

When: March 10 through 19. Free shows at Auditorium Shores will be held March 16 through 18

Where: venues throughout Downtown Austin

When: March 10 through 25

Where: 9100 Decker Lane

What: Part of the World Golf Championships schedule since 2016, Dell Match Play is held at the Austin Country Club and is among the highest ranked tournaments for golfers. This year's event will be the final time Dell Match Play is held in Austin.

When: March 20 through 26

Where: 4408 Long Champ Drive

What: The NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series return to the Circuit of the Americas for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this March. Learn more about race weekend.

When: March 24 through 26

Where: 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd.

What: The best high school, college and professional track and field athletes from all over converge at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas at Austin campus every spring.

When: March 29 through April 1

Where: 707 Clyde Littlefield Drive

Other events happening in March:

April

What: The nation's oldest kite festival features hundreds of kites and day-long activities for all ages. The event, which is free and held annually at Zilker Park, is in its 95th year.

When: April 1

Where: 2207 Lou Neff Road

What: Previously known as the Urban Music Fest, this year's festival aims to expand to include "Afrocentric aspects of culture." Live music will still be a major part of the festival, but it will also include "other cultural makers such as ethnic dance, ethnic food, ethnic clothing, ethnic visual arts, [and] spoken word." As always, the festival will be held at Vic Mathias/Auditorium Shores.

When: April 1

Where: 900 W. Riverside Drive

What: Established in 1978, the Statesman Capitol 10K – or Cap10K, as it's typically known – is the largest 10K race in Texas and the sixth-largest in the country.

When: April 16

Where: Startling line over Lady Bird Lake to the finish festival at Vic Mathias/Auditorium Shores

What: The team behind LEVITATION is restoring Austin Psych Fest this year. The event will feature a lineup of psych rock, indie rock and dream pop bands, as well as local visual artists and a Mad Alchemy Light Show. The festival will be held at The Far Out Lounge & Stage.

When: April 28 through 30

Where: 8504 S. Congress Ave.

What: First held in 1963, this wonderfully weird gathering honoring everyone's favorite melancholy donkey is held every April (except 2020 and 2021) in Pease District Park. Always free to attend, Eeyore's Birthday Party functions as a fundraiser operated by the Friends of the Forest Foundation to benefit local nonprofits.

When: April 29

Where: 1100 Kingsbury St.

Other events happening in April:



May

What: This free street fair gathers artists, craftsman, musicians and food vendors on Sixth Street – historically known as Pecan Street. The festival is held twice a year, in the spring and in the fall.

When: May 6 through 7

Where: Sixth Street between Brazos Street and Interstate 35

What: Hot Luck Fest describes itself as a "one-of-a-kind finger-licking & finger-picking good time" and a "DIY casserole of the culinary and music world." The festival centers around live music and food and benefits the Southern Smoke Foundation.

When: May 25 through 28

Where: various locations throughout Austin

Other events happening in May:

Sunshine Run – May 7

Paramount Theatre Gala – May 13