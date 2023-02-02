Report: Golfers will tee off one last time at Dell Match Play in Austin

Golfweek reports that Candence Bank Houston Open will replace the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play next year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Golfers will tee off one last time for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin this year, according to a report from Golfweek.

Dell Match Play has been a part of the World Golf Championships (WGC) schedule since 2016 when Dell became the title sponsor and Austin Country Club became the host venue. WGC is among the highest ranked tournaments for golfers behind the major tournaments, the Players Championship and the Tour's flagship event.

The WGC-HSBC Champions, which takes place in China, is the last WGC standing – but the tournament hasn't been played since 2019 because of COVID-19. It's not clear if that tournament will be played this year after LPGA canceled a tournament on Hainan Island in China due to COVID-19.

Last week, the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council met to discuss the future of Dell Match Play. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on if it will make a come back.

However, Golfweek stated that Candence Bank Houston Open will replace the WGC- Dell Technologies Match Play next year.

Golfers will hit the links between March 22 through March 26 for the last play of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.