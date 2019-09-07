A combination of extreme heat and high amounts of moisture in the atmosphere will lead to dangerously hot conditions on Wednesday afternoon, with heat index values at or above 106 degrees in most locations.

KVUE

Highs will be in the upper 90s, with heat index values exceeding 105 degrees in many spots each afternoon through at least the weekend.

KVUE

High temperatures in the upper 90s continue through early next week, with small rain chances Monday and Tuesday.

KVUE

RELATED:

Heat stroke vs. heat exhaustion: Know the warning signs

Eyes on the Gulf: Developing tropical system could hit Texas

The heat index is the "apparent temperature" of how hot it really feels when the humidity is factored into the actual temperature.

Heat index values in this range can be dangerous if you're not properly hydrated, and heat exhaustion and heat stroke can result.

kvue

kvue

However, don't be fooled by who's in the advisory and who isn't. It will be very hot for everyone in Central Texas, so make sure you are taking proper precautions if you have any extended outdoor plans.

Here are a few tips on how to beat the heat:

Slow down

Dress for summer

Watch what you eat

Drink plenty of water

Stay out of the direct sun

Stay in air-conditioned places

WATCH: How to stay safe in hot weather

Stay hydrated, stay cool and enjoy the sunshine!

Don't forget to download the KVUE app so you can get the forecast while you are on the go. Also, be sure to follow KVUE on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Road changes could impact businesses along Burnet

Grand Prairie ISD superintendent dies after motorcycle crash

An affordable senior housing complex is coming to Round Rock

Liberty Hill family wants pit bull removed from neighborhood after it killed their dog