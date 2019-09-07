AUSTIN, Texas — Clear skies, dry air and cool temperatures are aiding in the cooler than average temperatures across Central Texas. Okay, and perhaps also that "cold" front that moved in a couple days ago.

New records at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Camp Mabry were set Thursday morning with 58 degrees being recorded as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday and 64 degrees at Camp Mabry. The average low is 75 degrees and the old record low at that location was 65 degrees in 1924 and 1901.

It's expected to be dry and warm Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid- to low-90s in most locations and even the 80s out in the Hill Country.

Humidity levels will remain low through Thursday, but with the return of a southeast wind off the Gulf of Mexico, humid conditions will return this weekend.

Along with increasing amounts of humidity, temperatures will also increase this weekend through next week.

