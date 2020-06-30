Austin shatters 3-day record for number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases

As the number of confirmed cases of the virus increases, so does the number of hospitalizations as Austin faces a growing health problem.

AUSTIN, Texas — This past Saturday, Sunday and Monday saw records broken for the number of new, daily cases of COVID-19 in Travis County, according to data from Austin Public Health. A record daily high of 728 new cases was reported Saturday, with 636 new cases reported Sunday and 508 more reported Monday.

Based on a 14-day moving average, the number of virus infections has increased 230%, while testing is up 57%, based on a KVUE data analysis. Daily hospital admissions in Austin have now risen 53.4% over the past 14 days, with 68 people hospitalized, 121 in ICU and 68 on ventilators as of Monday.

According to a KVUE analysis, Williamson County cases are up 245% based on a 14-day average, while in Hays County, there’s been a 195% increase based on a 14-day average.

Meanwhile, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services reveals an ever-rising number of hospitalizations across the state, up 105% over the past 14 days.

State-reported data also indicates that of the 54,000-plus staffed hospital beds in Texas, only about 14,000, or one-fourth, remain available for additional patients.