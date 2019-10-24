After a beautiful stretch of weather, another strong cold front is moving in. This will lower Central Texas' temperatures for this weekend, but the front will also bring in strong storms.

Heavy rain, large hail and gusty winds will be all possible with the storms that roll through on Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Central Texas under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. That's a one out of five on the threat scale. That means while we're not expecting widespread severe weather, a storm or two could really pack a punch, especially with the heavy rain.

One to three inches of rain is expected to fall through Friday but isolated spots could potentially see more. This will be beneficial rainfall as portions of Central Texas have fallen into extreme drought.

Let's talk about timing. Keep in mind, this can shift a little bit, but it should at least give you an idea of when to expect wet weather.

The cold front looks to move into the Hill Country just after rush hour. Ahead of the cold front, a few pop-up showers or storms will be possible in the afternoon around Austin and Central Texas. Don't completely rule out the rain before 5 p.m.

As of now, the cold front looks to pass through the Austin metro Thursday evening. That's where we can expect some of the most intense storms and heaviest rainfall.

The strong storms and heavy rain will be out of our area by midnight. Lingering showers and thunderstorms are expected through Friday morning's drive.

Lows on Saturday will likely be in the 40s area-wide during the overnights and a few degrees warmer by Sunday. This rides along with the Climate Prediction Center's eight- to 14-day outlook of temperature conditions. The average high temperature for this time of the year is 80 degrees while the average low is 59 degrees.

