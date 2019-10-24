ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock Police have closed the entrance ramp and frontage road at Interstate Highway 35 southbound and US-79 as they conduct a "high-risk traffic stop" on Wednesday night.

Police said the stop is related to a road rage incident.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m.

The Austin Police Department said just after 10 p.m. a police helicopter was assisting Round Rock Police with a "barricaded subject."

Police told KVUE there was one vehicle "wrecked out" that was the subject of the incident.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

