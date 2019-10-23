AUSTIN, Texas — If you were traveling on Interstate Highway 35 southeast of Downtown Austin recently, you might have noticed a curious road sign change.

The “Lady Bird Lake” turnoff sign near the Holiday Inn has read “Lady Dude Lake” since at least Monday – an unofficial name change causing some drivers to do a double-take.

“Okay, who did it?” wrote Austin Reddit user Mawnster on Monday. “I’m driving to work this morning and as I’m exiting off of South IH35 to Riverside next to the Holiday Inn I see the familiar Lady Bird Lake sign only it had been changed to Lady Dude Lake.”

“Dude Lakes Like a Lady,” joked another Reddit user.

City crews were already reportedly changing the sign back on Wednesday.

It is not clear who was responsible for the name change.

Courtesy of Paul Johnson

This isn’t the first time an unofficial street sign change has turned heads in Austin. In 2016, the sign at Third and Bowie streets was changed to “David Bowie Street,” in honor of the late musician.

In that case, the city’s transportation department decided not to pursue criminal charges against the men responsible for the sign.

