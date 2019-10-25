AUSTIN, Texas — As heavy rainfall sweeps into Central Texas Thursday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS say they are responding to reports of multiple water rescues in the Austin area.

According to ATCEMS, rescue assets responded to the 700 block of North Bluff Drive at 7:28 p.m.

Initial reports stated that multiple people were in the water and a child may have swept downstream. ATCEMS later confirmed that all people were safe and accounted for.

Two other reported rescues, one on Slaughter Lane and another at Turtle Creek Boulevard, are currently developing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED:

Timeline: When strong to severe storms are expected in Austin area Thursday

Forecast: Stormy, windy and colder tonight

After beautiful weather, strong to severe storms possible