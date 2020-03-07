2 killed, 1 child airlifted after crash on US 290, Austin medics say

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were killed and one child was airlifted to an Austin-area hospital after a car crash on East US Highway 290 on Friday, June 3.
The crash happened in the 9600 block of East US 290. Austin-Travis County EMS said around 7 a.m. Friday, two adults died on the scene. A child was pinned in the vehicle, but was pulled out and taken to the Dell Children's Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, medics said.
The Austin Police Department said all eastbound lanes will be closed for an extended period of time. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
