2 killed, 1 child airlifted after crash on US 290, Austin medics say

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were killed and one child was airlifted to an Austin-area hospital after a car crash on East US Highway 290 on Friday, June 3.

The crash happened in the 9600 block of East US 290. Austin-Travis County EMS said around 7 a.m. Friday, two adults died on the scene. A child was pinned in the vehicle, but was pulled out and taken to the Dell Children's Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, medics said.