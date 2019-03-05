BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — This weekend, multiple law enforcement agencies will be upping patrols throughout Bastrop County to be on the lookout for speeders and reckless drivers.

According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American Statesman, traffic-related deaths in Bastrop County in just the first three months of 2019 was the deadliest start to a year in at least the past 10 years. State police recorded 16 traffic fatalities in Bastrop County from January to March.

Beginning Friday, May 3 through Saturday, May 4, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) along with the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office, the Bastrop Police Department, the Elgin Police Department and the Smithville Police Department are expected to enhance efforts to reduce vehicle crashes in Bastrop County.

The agencies will be looking for speeders, drivers violating the Move Over law, distracted driving and intoxicated drivers on Texas highways.

Although officers are expected to patrol throughout the county, there will be a special focus on US 290, SH 95, SH 71 and SH 21. These roads have been identified as the roads with the heaviest traffic and highest probability of crashes.

