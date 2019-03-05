AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian who was involved in a hit-and-run early Friday morning has died, Austin police confirmed.

The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. to the intersection of Wells Branch Parkway and FM 1825 in North Austin.

Police said after the driver hit the pedestrian, he did not stop and drove away from the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to the St. David's Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries before he died, according to ATCEMS.

The northbound frontage road at FM 1825 and Wells Branch is shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.