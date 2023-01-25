Wimberley basketball star chasing the national 3-point crown

Miles Schleder's 129 threes are second best in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — After finishing the 2021-2022 season with the 17th most three-pointers in the nation, Wimberley’s Miles Schleder set his sights on a very specific goal for his senior season.

“My goal is number one in the country” says Schleder. “I want to have that privilege to say, [‘I led the nation in threes,’] and have my hard work speak louder than words.”

Schleder spent hours of time during the offseason perfecting his shooting form – when he was not interning at a hedge fund or performing maintenance on homes as a summer job. The hard work paid off. With just six games remaining in the regular season, Miles is second in the nation in made threes (129) and just four behind the leader.

“I’ll get to a point where I won’t even call anything,” said Wimberley head coach Michael Whitten. “I’ll just be like, ‘Go play!’”

“A lot of my threes I’m able to just feel my way around the defense,” says Schleder. “I just need a little bit of space, and if I can create a little space, I can have my shot.”

Schleder’s physical preparation comes from hours of work in the offseason. His mental abilities are aided by his father, Max, who played college basketball at Texas A&M and Texas State.

“He’s always so supportive. He hasn’t missed a single game,” said Miles. “He’ll sent me a long text before the game of how to think and prepare myself. I couldn’t ask for a better dad.”

Currently, the national record for most made three-pointers in a season is 233, and the Texas record is 201.