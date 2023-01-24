Elgin, Vandegrift and Wimberley among local coaches of the year from THSCA

AUSTIN, Texas — Congrats to our local football coaches! Wimberley's Doug Warren, Elgin's Heath Clawson and Vandegrift's Drew Sanders earned coach of the year honors from the Texas High School Coaches Association.
Wimberley's Dane Saucier and Vandegrift's Blake Mouser also earned assistant of the year honors.
Here is the full list of coaches from the Austin area that were honored:
Football head coaches:
4A Doug Warren (Wimberley)
5A Heath Clawson (Elgin)
6A Drew Sanders (Vandegrift)
Football assistant coaches:
4A Dan Saucier (Wimberley)
6A Blake Mouser (Vandegrift)
Volleyball head coach:
6A Michael Kane (Dripping Springs)
Volleyball assistant coach:
5A Shelbi Goode (Georgetown)