Jahmal Fenner leaves LBJ to join UT staff as director of high school relations

Coach Fenner led the Jaguars since 2018, his best season ending with a state championship appearance in 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas — LBJ football coach Jahmal Fenner is one of the most popular and motivating coaches in town, and now, he's the newest member of the football staff at the University of Texas.

The team announced Coach Fenner will join as the director of high school relations – a role that carries heavy recruiting responsibilities.

Coach Fenner led the Jaguars since 2018, his best season ending with a state championship appearance in 2021.

"We're really excited that Jahmal is joining our staff," head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "He's a guy who brings a lot to the table, is well known and respected throughout the Texas High School Coaches Association, has deep roots in Austin, and is so well connected in our community, as well as across the state. What he did in taking LBJ Football to historic heights through the most challenging of times was impressive, but seeing and hearing about the impact he had on his players and how he did it as a mentor, teacher and coach was something that really stood out. He's a relationship guy, which is really important to us. And he's done great things as a player, himself, and has taken that passion to coaching."

Fenner said the opportunity was “a special honor and privilege.”

“It was something I just couldn't pass up," Fenner said. "I've been on the high school side for a while where I was able to encourage, facilitate and help a lot of kids reach their goals and dreams of getting to the collegiate level. I'm so grateful for that time and all I was able to do in leading a high school program. That prepared me for a position like this. Now, I'm looking forward to having the chance to do it from the other side, learning and helping with the process on the next level. And I get to do it with a great staff of coaches, while working with all the outstanding high school coaches in Texas and across the country as a resource in helping them and their kids."