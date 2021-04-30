VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC voice Adrian Healey recaps historic first win

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is KVUE's Austin FC special, "Austin FC: The First Season." You can watch the VerdeVUE Pod in the YouTube video below.
KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights ... to previewing the next game ... and everything in between, such as the players favorite dance moves and go-to karaoke songs.
Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page on Fridays.
In episode 2, Austin FC play-by-play commentator Adrian Healey joins Senior Digital Sports Producer Paul Livengood, KVUE Cultural Reporter Brittany Flowers and KVUE Sports Reporter/Anchor Jake Garcia for some "verde" fun! Are you #LISTOS? You can watch episode one of The VerdeVUE Pod here!
Alright, alright, alright ... that's it for the Austin FC puns. Enjoy!
For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. And to get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.
