x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Austin FC

VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC voice Adrian Healey recaps historic first win

This episode of "VerdeVUE Pod: KVUE's Austin FC podcast" is joined by Austin FC voice Adrian Healey to recap the club's first win, preview Minnesota United and more!

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is KVUE's Austin FC special, "Austin FC: The First Season." You can watch the VerdeVUE Pod in the YouTube video below.

KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights ... to previewing the next game ... and everything in between, such as the players favorite dance moves and go-to karaoke songs.

Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page on Fridays. 

RELATED: Meet the voice of Austin FC: ESPN broadcaster Adrian Healey

In episode 2, Austin FC play-by-play commentator Adrian Healey joins Senior Digital Sports Producer Paul Livengood, KVUE Cultural Reporter Brittany Flowers and KVUE Sports Reporter/Anchor Jake Garcia for some "verde" fun! Are you #LISTOS? You can watch episode one of The VerdeVUE Pod here!

RELATED: VerdeVUE Pod: Recapping Austin FC's first match and looking ahead to the Colorado Rapids

Alright, alright, alright ... that's it for the Austin FC puns. Enjoy!

Watch the latest episode of VerdeVUE Pod: KVUE's Austin FC podcast here

For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. And to get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442. 

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC tops Colorado Rapids, 3-1, secures first win in franchise history

Austin FC defender Matt Besler welcomes baby to the world

Austin FC historic moment: Diego Fagundez honors supporter group, Los Verdes, with goal celebration