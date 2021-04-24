x
Austin FC defender Matt Besler welcomes baby to the world

Miller James Besler was born on April 23, 2021 and will meet his sisters at home.

AUSTIN, Texas — When the starting XI was announced for Austin FC's match against the Colorado Rapids, a few names were notably missing, including defender Matt Besler. 

Besler stayed behind in Austin because a little bundle of joy was welcomed to the world. Miller James Besler was born on April 23, 2021 and will meet his sisters at home.

The club said Besler would rejoin the team at the St. David's Performance Center for training next week. 

Congratulations to the Beslers and welcome, Miller, to the Austin FC family! 

