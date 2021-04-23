VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC players reveal their go-to karaoke songs, dance moves and give Matthew McConaughey impressions

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights ... to previewing the next game ... and everything in between, such as the players favorite dance moves and go-to karaoke songs.
Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page on Fridays.
Join Senior Digital Sports Producer Paul Livengood, Cultural Reporter and soccer extraordinaire Brittany Flowers and Sports Reporter/Anchor Jake Garcia for all the "verde" fun! Are you #LISTOS?
Alright, alright, alright ... that's it for the Austin FC puns. Enjoy!
Watch the latest episode of VerdeVUE Pod: KVUE's Austin FC podcast here:
For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: