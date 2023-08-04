Austin FC take on LAFC in rematch of 2022 Western Conference Final

The Verde & Black dropped last year's Western Conference Final, 3-0, and hold a 2-4 record all-time against LAFC.

AUSTIN, Texas — In one of Major League Soccer's most anticipated early season matchups, Austin FC will travel to Banc of California Stadium to face LAFC in the teams' first matchup since meeting in the 2022 Western Conference Final.

Sitting at seventh in the Western Conference so far, with an average 2-2-1 record and seven points so far in the 2023 campaign, the Verde & Black will look to string some consistent positive results coming off of an early bye week.

The matchup with LAFC is the first of four in April for Austin FC, as they face Vancouver, the LA Galaxy, and San Jose before the month wraps. Vancouver and San Jose currently sit in playoff position, while the Galaxy are a perennial power in the MLS- further emphasizing the importance of the Verde & Black getting a result on Saturday.

Jon Gallagher leads the club in goals thus far, having scored three of the team's six total this season.

Defending MLS Cup Champion LAFC currently sits at third in the Western Conference with 11 points in six matches so far this season without suffering a loss. Forward Denis Bouanga leads the team with three goals this season.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Central Time.