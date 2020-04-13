AUSTIN, Texas — Working out shouldn't be a lonely endeavor, especially on a day like Easter where it's important to spend time with family.

Working out should also have stakes involved. One of the reason many people enjoy sports is because it feeds a competitive spirit.

In Sunday's edition of Shelter in Shape, Jake's brother competes against him via Google Hangouts in a workout called "TB-12."

It's a tribute to Tom Brady in the form of total burpees.

You'll be setting a clock that will run to 12 minutes.

In those 12 minutes, you have three three-minute rounds of 30 air squats, 20 jump lunges, 10 sit-ups and as many burpees as you can get before the three-minute interval comes to an end.

Each round is separated with a minute of rest.

The rest of the Shelter in Shape community continues to shine with creativity.

Former Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson is preparing for the NFL Drafts with all sorts of unconventional training.

Jasmin Calvert, the lead trainer at HT Fitness in La Grange, is combining workout time with family time.

In the Sunday showdown between the Garcia brothers, TB-12 proved to be a test of who wanted it more.

Jake finished with 70 burpees, while his brother managed 55.

See how many you can do and your submission could be included in the next episode.

Shelter in Shape with Jake is a nightly segment where KVUE sports reporter Jake Garcia will take you through his at-home or socially distant workout of the day and shares his favorite viewer submissions.

The rules are simple.

Any athletic activity is accepted.

Submissions are open to the Austin area and beyond.

Email your workout videos to jgarcia@kvue.com or send them to @Jake_M_Garcia on Twitter or @jakegarciakvue on Instagram.

