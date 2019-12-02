TEXAS, USA — The first round of the high school basketball playoffs began for girls on Monday and Cedar Park started with a 53-46 win over Manor.
Pflugerville got a big win over Hutto 80-46.
Georgetown beats Marble Falls 52-37.
East View advances with the 35-30 win over Rouse.
- Final: Cedar Ridge 60, Langham Creek 50
- Final: Hendrickson 69, Cy Lakes 52
- Final: Crockett 52, Champion 49
- Final: Veterans Memorial 54, Lockhart 41
- Final: Smithson Valley 52, Bowie 38
- Final: Mason 85, Stacey 18
- Final: Tivy 69, LBJ 29
- Final: Cy Ranch 52, Westwood 51
- Final: Westlake 49, Canyon 32
- Final: Bandera beats Burnet
