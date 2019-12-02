TEXAS, USA — The first round of the high school basketball playoffs began for girls on Monday and Cedar Park started with a 53-46 win over Manor.

Pflugerville got a big win over Hutto 80-46.

Georgetown beats Marble Falls 52-37.

East View advances with the 35-30 win over Rouse.

Final: Cedar Ridge 60, Langham Creek 50

Final: Hendrickson 69, Cy Lakes 52

Final: Crockett 52, Champion 49

Final: Veterans Memorial 54, Lockhart 41

Final: Smithson Valley 52, Bowie 38

Final: Mason 85, Stacey 18

Final: Tivy 69, LBJ 29

Final: Cy Ranch 52, Westwood 51

Final: Westlake 49, Canyon 32

Final: Bandera beats Burnet

RELATED: LIST: Central Texas students sign letters of intent on National Signing Day