TEXAS, USA — The first round of the high school basketball playoffs began for girls on Monday and Cedar Park started with a 53-46 win over Manor.

Pflugerville got a big win over Hutto 80-46.

Georgetown beats Marble Falls 52-37.

East View advances with the 35-30 win over Rouse.

  • Final: Cedar Ridge 60, Langham Creek 50
  • Final: Hendrickson 69, Cy Lakes 52
  • Final: Crockett 52, Champion 49
  • Final: Veterans Memorial 54, Lockhart 41
  • Final: Smithson Valley 52, Bowie 38
  • Final: Mason 85, Stacey 18
  • Final: Tivy 69, LBJ 29
  • Final: Cy Ranch 52, Westwood 51
  • Final: Westlake 49, Canyon 32
  • Final: Bandera beats Burnet

