CENTRAL, Texas — National Signing Day is upon us, and that means dozens of Central Texas students are signing letters of intent to continue their sports careers at the college level.

The KVUE Sports team is traversing across the land to meet with these kids on this big day. Stay tuned as we update the list below, and click the links to find out which students are going where!

Cedar Park High School

Four Cedar Park Timberwolves ink letters of intent on National Signing Day

Cedar Ridge sends 10 to the next level on National Signing Day

Seven Hutto Hippos sign letters of intent

8 McNeil High School student athletes sign with colleges

Vandegrift High School

5 Vandegrift Vipers ink letters of intent on National Signing Day