Texas Longhorns soccer to face SMU in 1st round of NCAA tournament

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas will take on the SMU Mustangs in the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament, the team learned on Monday. 

The announcement comes after the No. 20 ranked Longhorns lost to the No. 9 ranked TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Championship tournament final. SMU lost its last game, as well. The Mustangs fell 2-0 to the USF Bulls in the American Athletic Conference Championship tournament.

Texas boasts an 11-4-6 record heading into the first NCAA tournament match, and SMU has a similar record, but with less draws (11-4-2).

The Texas Longhorns and SMU Mustangs soccer programs have some ties, too. KVUE's Emily Giangreco reported that SMU soccer head coach Chris Petrucelli coached at Texas from 1999-2011. This will be the first time his team will play UT with him as head coach.

Texas and SMU haven't played each other in soccer since 2005. UT won that match in Austin, 1-0. 

