Joshua Moore leaving Texas Longhorns, Sarkisian says

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns junior wide receiver Joshua Moore "is no longer with the team" and will enter the transfer portal, according to head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian told the news to media on Monday during his weekly press availability.

Longhorns fans will remember Moore started the 2020 year with an electric start. In the season opener last year against UTEP, Moore took the opening play of the season 78 yards to the house. Moore finished last season as the team's leading receiver with 30 catches, 472 yards and nine touchdowns. This season, Moore has hauled in 24 catches for 265 yards and three touchdowns for the Longhorns.

The news of Moore's departure comes after Texas lost its fourth straight game when leading at halftime. The Longhorns most recently lost to Iowa State 30-7 after leading 7-3 at the break.

Coach Sark tells us WR Joshua Moore is no longer with the team and plans to enter the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/h1vtuMSPcb — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) November 8, 2021

There were reports of a verbal altercation between Moore and Sarkisian in practice days after the 31-24 loss against Baylor. This past weekend against Iowa State, Moore did not see the field until the second quarter and ended the game with two catches.

As a redshirt junior, Moore has two seasons of eligibility left with the COVID-19 waiver given to student-athletes in 2020.