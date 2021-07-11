5 Texas Longhorns named to Big 12 All-Tournament team

AUSTIN, Texas — Five Texas Longhorns soccer players were named to the Championship All-Tournament Team, UT officials announced Monday.
Freshman midfielder Lexi Missimo, freshman forward Trinity Byars, senior forward Mackenzie McFarland, senior midfielder Julia Grosso and freshman defender EmJ Cox all earned the honors.
It is the most Longhorns ever to be named to a Big 12 All-Tournament Team in program history. The previous mark was four players on the 2006 Big 12 All-Tournament Team.
The announcement comes after the Longhorns fell short and lost 2-1 to TCU in the Big 12 Championship final. TCU – ranked No. 9 in the nation – was the only team to have more players named to the all-tournament team (6). Dilary Heredia-Beltran from West Virginia was the only player not on the Longhorns or Horned Frogs roster to make the team.
Texas is 11-4-6 thus far on the season.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: