Texas Longhorns game at Kansas canceled as COVID-19 spreads through football program

The school said there are currently nine student-athletes and 13 staff members who have tested positive this week.

As COVID-19 cases spread through the University of Texas' football program, the Dec. 12 Longhorns game at Kansas has been canceled, Texas Athletics announced Dec. 10.

The program said Thursday that there are currently nine student-athletes and 13 staff members who have tested positive this week. They are all in isolation. An additional 14 student-athletes and 15 staff members have been identified in contact tracing, and per COVID-19 protocols, are also in quarantine, the school said.

“We are pausing all football team activities and shutting down football training facilities to get a COVID-19 spread among our Football program under control," said Chris Del Conte in a statement. "We’re extremely disappointed that we won’t be able to play our final regular-season game at Kansas this week, but look forward to returning to action for our bowl game in the coming weeks."

Del Conte said the program will continue daily testing and monitor the situation.

The Texas and Kansas game will not be rescheduled, according to the Big 12 Conference. The Big 12 said that the game is declared a "no contest" in accordance with Big 12 Conference football game interruption guidelines.

This news comes the day after the football program resumed limited outdoor activities. On Dec. 6, three student-athletes and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted the program to pause activities.