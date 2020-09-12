Austin in 'stage of widespread community exposure' after Thanksgiving holiday, APH leaders say

Dr. Mark Escott, Austin's top doctor, said the next few days will determine how significant the impact of those statistics is on hospitals.

AUSTIN, Texas — While Austin is in a "stage of widespread community exposure" following Thanksgiving holiday gatherings, how that is impacting hospitals will be determined in the next few days, Austin Public Health leaders said in an update Dec. 9

Janet Pichette, the chief epidemiologist at APH, said health leaders continue to hear reports about Thanksgiving gatherings that happened. She said during the briefing that the Austin area is currently in a "stage of widespread community exposure" and that she urges people to keep gatherings to those within your household.

An increase in new cases in the weeks after Thanksgiving has resulted in a slight bump in the seven-day average. On Nov. 25, Travis County was seeing 273 new cases per day, according to Travis County's dashboard. On Dec. 8, Travis County's new cases average rose slightly to 297 per day.

Dr. Mark Escott, Austin's top doctor, said the next few days will determine how significant the impact of those statistics is on hospitals.

He said that currently, ICUs in Austin have plenty of capacity and that they are running at typical vacancy levels for this time of year. KVUE reported Dec. 8 that 83% of ICU beds between Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White Health and St. David's HealthCare are occupied. There are 483 ICU beds available in Austin-Travis County.

"Right now, we're in a very good situation. Our hospitals are open and operating normally," Dr. Escott said.

Health officials are also warning about the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays.

"Please be as safe as you can be," APH Director Stephanie Hayden said.

She said she hopes people will start new traditions this year.