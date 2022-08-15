Texas football: Junior Angilau, Isaiah Neyor out for the season after injuries

Three players were injured during Saturday’s scrimmage.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas football season is just over two weeks away, and already there have been two major losses for the Longhorns.

Junior Angilau and Isaiah Neyor are both out for the season after suffering major knee injuries in Saturday's scrimmage – devastating news for Texas football.

Both are big losses, but none bigger than Angilau on the offensive line. The fifth-year senior has plenty of experience and skill, with 34 starts under his belt. He was no doubt going to be the guy to anchor a position-group that already had a ton of questions. Now there are even more questions after he suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

As for Neyor, he had big expectations. The junior wide receiver enrolled at University of Texas back in January after transferring from Wyoming. His injury, coupled with Agiye Hall's suspension, opens the door for sophomore wideout Troy Omerie to possibly get more looks. Just like Angilau, Neyor also suffered a torn ACL.

One more injury of note from Saturday was running back Roschon Johnson, who sprained his ankle. But he is expected to be OK for the start of the season.

Meanwhile, the preseason AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, and Texas was left out.

AP’s initial poll has Alabama Crimson Tide as No. 1, with No. 2 Ohio State and the defending-champion Georgia Bulldogs at No. 3.

The full top 10: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 7 Utah, No. 8 Michigan, No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 10 Baylor.